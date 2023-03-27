Search
Marquez to miss Argentina GP

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Marc Marquez Takes Stunning Last Dash Pole To Deny BagnaiaAfter surgery to repair the broken first metacarpal in his right hand, Marc Marquez will miss the second round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship.

Upon returning to Spain for further checks, Marc Marquez was diagnosed with a displaced intrarticular fracture of the base of the first metacarpal of the thumb of the right hand. The #93 immediately underwent surgery at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid with Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña leading a team consisting of Dr. Samuel Antuña and Dr. Andrea Garcia Villanueva.

The surgery consisted of a closed reduction of the fracture and internal fixation of the same with two screws and passed without incident.

Marc Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team have elected for the eight-time World Champion to miss the next round of the World Championship to fully focus on recovery and arrive at the forthcoming rounds in the best possible condition.

