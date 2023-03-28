Team Classic Suzuki to field Anderson at TT 2023

Team Classic Suzuki will field Shaun Anderson at this year’s Isle of Man TT, equipping him with GSX-R1000 machinery for the RST Superbike, RL360, and Milwaukee Senior TT races.

Though more commonly associated with the classic racing scene – including on the Isle of Man, where the team has tasted victory with Michael Dunlop – it is not Team Classic Suzuki’s first appearance at the TT. A debut appearance at the 2022 event ended with a best finish of 24th coming courtesy of Forest Dunn in the Superbike race.

Anderson joins the team with 37 starts under his belt, with 15 top-20 finishes to his name. The Northern Irishman also boasts ample experience on Suzuki machinery; his fastest ever lap of the Mountain course was set during the 2018 Superbike race aboard a privately-prepared GSX-R, while at last year’s event he rode for the official Crendon Suzuki by Hawk Racing squad, taking 9th and 12th place finishes from the Superbike and Senior TTs.

Shaun Anderson said, “A huge thanks have to go to Steve [Wheatman – team owner] and Nathan [Colombi – chief mechanic], for putting this package together for me. It seems a lot of people are jumping about and changing manufactures for this year, and it will be interesting to see how we compare. I know the bikes are strong, and I personally can take confidence from knowing that we will be arriving with bikes I’m familiar with and have taken me into the top 10 in the Superbike race. We know the package has the speed in it, as we have seen the Suzuki win races here in the last few years and lap in the 133mph bracket, so it’s just about extracting that speed for me. Now it is about getting some saddle time and getting to know the team so we can be ready to fight at the TT.”

This year’s Superbike TT takes place on Sunday 4 June, with the Superstock races taking placing on Tuesday 6 and Friday 9 June. The blue ribband Senior TT closes the event on Saturday 10 June.

