Can Acosta double down in Argentina?

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) overcame two kinds of pressure in Portimao to leave with the first win of the season: the pressure of Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) chasing him all the way home, and that of the hype that has already risen to swirl around the number 37 again.

With a little less experience of Termas de Rio Hondo, can he keep the roll going? Can Canet hit back? Or will the very different venue belong to someone else entirely? We’ll find out at 12:15 (GMT -3) on Sunday!

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com