Can Acosta double down in Argentina?

Can Acosta double down in Argentina?

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan



Moto2 – Argentina Gp – PreviewPedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) overcame two kinds of pressure in Portimao to leave with the first win of the season: the pressure of Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) chasing him all the way home, and that of the hype that has already risen to swirl around the number 37 again.

With a little less experience of Termas de Rio Hondo, can he keep the roll going? Can Canet hit back? Or will the very different venue belong to someone else entirely? We’ll find out at 12:15 (GMT -3) on Sunday!

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Sophomore success leads Moto3 into Argentina
Team Classic Suzuki to field Anderson at TT 2023

Milwaukee Bmw And Hutchy Forced To Withdraw From 2023 Tt

Milwaukee BMW And Hutchy Forced To Withdraw From 2023 TT

Frank Duggan - 0