Sophomore success leads Moto3 into Argentina

The season opener saw Moto3™ sophomores lock out the podium, with Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3), David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) pipping rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Now the likes of veterans Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) will be looking to hit back… and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will be aiming for less of a mountain to climb.

Tune in for more spectacular Moto3™ at 11:00 (GMT -3) on Sunday!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com