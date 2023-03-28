Search
Sophomore success leads Moto3 into Argentina

Sophomore success leads Moto3 into Argentina

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan



Moto3 – Argentina Gp – PreviewThe season opener saw Moto3™ sophomores lock out the podium, with Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3), David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) pipping rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Now the likes of veterans Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) will be looking to hit back… and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will be aiming for less of a mountain to climb.

Tune in for more spectacular Moto3™ at 11:00 (GMT -3) on Sunday!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Developing the Advanced Motorcycle Stabilization Assist System (AMSAS)
Team Classic Suzuki to field Anderson at TT 2023

