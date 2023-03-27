Weise Drift Laminated Urban Jacket

AA-rated, laminated textile riding jacket with detachable hood.

Combining the look and feel of high street fashion with the protection from impacts and the elements expected from a premium motorcycle jacket, the new Weise Drift is a smart choice for urban rides and city commutes.

Free from branding, bright colours and graphics, the Drift looks equally at home on the high street as it does on the open road, and thanks to a waterproof and breathable membrane laminated to the outer shell, it offers maximum weather protection too.

This not only stops rain getting in – whilst letting perspiration out – the laminated construction also prevents waterlogging, keeping the Drift light and flexible.

A removable 100gsm quilted thermal liner insulates on colder days and there’s a handy detachable hood for use off the bike.

For peace of mind on the road, the Drift is AA-rated for protection and comes with CE-approved armour at shoulders and elbows, plus a back protector as standard. Reflective piping across the back increases visibility in low light.

There are two outer pockets, a handy one inside that is ideal for a smartphone, and a zipped pocket on the left cuff that’s perfect for stashing a bike key / fob, or a bank card for quick and easy fuel stops.

The Drift retails at £199.99 including VAT and comes in sizes S-5XL in Black.

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for details and a dealer list.