Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsApparelWeise Drift Laminated Urban Jacket

Weise Drift Laminated Urban Jacket

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKBiker T-shirts

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

Weise Drift Laminated Urban Jacket

Weise Drift Laminated Urban JacketAA-rated, laminated textile riding jacket with detachable hood.

Combining the look and feel of high street fashion with the protection from impacts and the elements expected from a premium motorcycle jacket, the new Weise Drift is a smart choice for urban rides and city commutes.

Free from branding, bright colours and graphics, the Drift looks equally at home on the high street as it does on the open road, and thanks to a waterproof and breathable membrane laminated to the outer shell, it offers maximum weather protection too.

This not only stops rain getting in – whilst letting perspiration out – the laminated construction also prevents waterlogging, keeping the Drift light and flexible.

A removable 100gsm quilted thermal liner insulates on colder days and there’s a handy detachable hood for use off the bike.Weise Drift Laminated Urban Jacket

For peace of mind on the road, the Drift is AA-rated for protection and comes with CE-approved armour at shoulders and elbows, plus a back protector as standard. Reflective piping across the back increases visibility in low light.

There are two outer pockets, a handy one inside that is ideal for a smartphone, and a zipped pocket on the left cuff that’s perfect for stashing a bike key / fob, or a bank card for quick and easy fuel stops.

The Drift retails at £199.99 including VAT and comes in sizes S-5XL in Black.

For more Weise News check out our dedicated page Weise News

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for details and a dealer list.Weise Drift Laminated Urban Jacket

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

Arai Quantic

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Marquez to miss Argentina GP

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Marc Marquez Takes Stunning Last Dash Pole To Deny Bagnaia

Marquez to miss Argentina GP

Frank Duggan - 0