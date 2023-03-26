Holgado takes impressive first win under pressure

The Spaniard takes his and Tech3’s first Moto3™ win ahead of Muñoz as Moreira claims a first podium – the first in the lightweight class for Brazil.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) is now a Grand Prix winner! The season opener was a classic last lap showdown and the Spaniard put in an impressive performance to start his sophomore season on the top step, holding off David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) under some serious pressure. Moreira’s podium is his first and the first for a Brazilian rider in the lightweight class, and Holgado’s win is the first in Moto3™ for Tech3 as the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal hosted some history.

There was early drama for Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as he couldn’t get away for the Warm Up lap, the Turk forced into a pitlane start. Once the lights went out though, Joel Kelso (CFMoto PrüstelGP) took the holeshot from the front row and immediately started to put the hammer down, but it didn’t take long for the chasing pack to close back in. Holgado and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) both made for close company at the head of the freight train, and Moreira was soon on the scene too, despite that tough qualifying for the Brazilian.

The classic group then formed, and by the last few laps the top 10 were glued together in a fight for the podium. They had some company soon enough though, with Öncü on an absolute charge to come back from his pitlane start. By the last few laps the Turk was into that group.

At the front of it though, it became a battle of five for the podium: Holgado, Moreira, Muñoz, Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) and a stunning performance from rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Holgado was inch perfect, however, and was able to withstand the pressure for that first win, with Muñoz getting past Moreira for second. The Brazilian’s podium is still his first, and the first for Brazil in the class!

Rueda was just forced to settle for a fourth place as he begins his full-time Grand Prix career, but he managed to stay a few hundredths ahead of Masia. Fellow veteran Sasaki will want more than sixth next time out, with Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), Xavier Artigas (CFMoto PrüstelGP), Kelso and Öncü completing the top ten. Now it’s next stop: Argentina, so join us for more next weekend!

Moto3 Top 3 – Race Result – Portimao

1. Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) – 34’27.061

2. David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) – +0.175

3. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) +0.45

Moto3 Top 3 – Championship Points after Portimao

1. Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) – 25pts

2. David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) – 20pts

3. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) – 16pts

