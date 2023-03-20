Search
Moto2: Acosta heads in as favourite

Moto2: Acosta heads in as favourite

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Moto2: Acosta Heads In As FavouriteBy the looks of pre-season, the rider to beat in Moto2™ this weekend could likely prove Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo – pictured).

He’s the new lap record holder at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, but it was close as Fermin Aldeguer (CAG Speed Up) was also into the 1:41s. Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) in third was likewise under the old lap record… but who has the legs over 21 laps? Tune in at 12:15 (GMT+1) to find out!

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

