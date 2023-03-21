10 years of winning enthusiasm: GS Yuasa reaches milestone in sponsorship of HRC Repsol Honda Team in MotoGP™

GS Yuasa is proud to announce that it is celebrating its tenth anniversary as a sponsor of the HRC Repsol Honda Team in MotoGP™. This season, the eleventh of the sponsorship, features the riders Marc Márquez, the eight-time motorbike world champion and, as a new member, Joan Mir, who has won two motorbike world titles.

Since becoming a sponsor of HRC Repsol Honda Team in 2013, Yuasa has enjoyed ten exhilarating seasons, winning six constructors and riders titles with Márquez and the team. In 2019 Márquez made history, winning his sixth MotoGP championship. This year’s riders say they have a common goal: to take the Repsol Honda Team back to the top again.

GS Yuasa, the world’s leading battery manufacturer, will continue its sponsorship with the team for the 2023 season. Yuasa is the world’s leading original equipment manufacturer for motorbike batteries. Over 90% of motorbike manufacturers fit a Yuasa battery because of its quality, reliability and performance.

Yuasa´s motorcycle range features a wide range of batteries, including their world famous YTX®, YTZ® and GYZ® batteries, all of which are registered trademarks of GS Yuasa International Ltd. All Yuasa motorcycle batteries offer maximum starting power, superior performance and up to four times the service life of competing brands. They also provide exceptional resistance to vibration and impact.

Theo den Hoed, Product and Supply Chain Manager – Motorcycle Batteries at GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd, said: “We are proud to continue our sponsorship with the HRC Repsol Honda Team, especially as we celebrate our tenth anniversary with them. It is a sponsorship we are enormously proud of and we look forward to seeing what Márquez and the team deliver on the track this season.”

James Hylton, Managing Director of GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd, said: “Our long time sponsorship with Honda and its MotoGP team has helped us to elevate the Yuasa brand, while consolidating our status as a world leader in the design and manufacture of motorbike batteries. We deliver products that offer quality, reliability and performance, and the focus and success of the team helps reinforce this.”

Marc Márquez heads into the season in the best physical shape and highly motivated. The record breaking six times MotoGP™ champion will try to return to the top of the podium and fight, once again, for the crown. In the same way, the enthusiasm with which Joan Mir faces this new challenge has been noticeable in the different races he has taken part in.

The World Championship kicks off on 26 March 2023 in Portimão (Portugal) and we can’t wait to see what this season brings.

For more information on Yuasa’s latest news and products visit www.gs-yuasa.eu