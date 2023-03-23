The New Knox Urbane Pro MK3

NO JACKET REQUIRED

Designed to be worn on its own with No Jacket Required, the Urbane Pro Mk3 is the ultimate impact and abrasion resistant motorcycle armoured shirt.

A Class AA CE approved protective garment for all riders, no matter what motorcycle or terrain they ride.

Worn close to the body, the armour won’t move around so it’s always where you need it, when you need it. The most versatile, lightweight, breathable and comfortable armoured shirt for riding in the heat. When the weather turns cold or wet, simply add Knox Seasonless Layers so you can continue to use it all year round.

The Mk3 has even more performance and is packed with extra features and pockets. It is fitted with thinner, lighter and more flexible Level 2 Micro-Lock Compact in the back, shoulders and elbows.

CE approved as a standalone “Class AA” garment with approved abrasion resistance built in, meaning an outer shell is no longer necessary unless you want to wear one.

The MK3 design aesthetic has been refined but the abrasion resistance, superior stretch comfort, light weight and breathability remain intact. The pocket layout has practical zipped pockets on the front with a visor wipe and an internal chest phone pocket, with additional pocket for storing ear plugs. Improved internal pocket options. The neck and cuffs have a new soft, comfortable binding. A front placket with embossed branding for an extra feel of luxury and comfort on the neck. New innovative reflective piping and security belt loops.

In changing weather conditions just add warm or waterproof layers, knowing that the Urbane Pro Mk3 is still the CORE abrasion and armour layer beneath. The Urbane Pro Mk3 has been designed to work seamlessly with all styles in the Knox Seasonless Collection.

Also Available as the Urbane Pro Utility Mk3. For those adventurous riders who go further and want more storage, the Mk3 Utility is the correct choice with 5 exterior utility-style pockets and 2 inner pockets.

Available in Mens and Womens Styles.

The Urbane Pro Mk3 is Part of the Knox Seasonless Collection.

The Knox Seasonless collection is about forgetting the rules of seasonal clothing. The seasonless collection can be used at any time of year and riders can add more or less layers as they need them or mix them however, they want.

Start with core protection and add or subtract layers to adapt and overcome all conditions, from unbearable heat through to driving rain. There is no spring/summer/autumn/winter wear, this is adaption to climate and condition via seasonless equipment. Equipment that is designed to work perfectly together, as one or separately giving them year-round ability.

For more Knox News check out our new dedicated page Knox News



or head to the official Planet Knox website planet-knox.com