Holgado heads Moreira in Moto3

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Portimao – Motogp – FridayDay 1 of the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal saw Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) top the timesheets from Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), the latter proving a popular prediction for Champion this season amongst the MotoGP™ field and off to  good start. Third goes to David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), making it three sophomores in the top three.

Veteran Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) was fourth, with Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) completing the top five. Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse) headed the Honda machinery in P6.

The top 14 go straight to Q2, to find out who they are make sure to tune into P3 for the lightweight class from 8:40 (GMT) to 9:00. For now, the combined timesheets are below for a look at the current state of play.

Moto3 Top 3 – Qualifying Day 1 – Portimao
1. Daniel HOLGADO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – 1’47.320
2. Diogo MOREIRA – BRA – MT Helmets – MSI – 1’47.470
3. David MUÑOZ – SPA – BOE Motorsports – 1’47.510

