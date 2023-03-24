Suzuki summer test ride roadshow back for 2023

Suzuki GB will again embark on a test ride roadshow this summer, when it brings an additional fleet of demo machines to a number of dealerships nationwide, including the new-for-2023 GSX-8S and V-Strom 800DE.

The first of 13 events will take place on the first and second of April at new Suzuki dealer Mo-Tech Suzuki, based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, with a test ride fleet including the GSX-8S and V-Strom 800DE; the two all-new middleweight machines launched this year, powered by a new 776cc parallel twin and equipped with a quickshifter, colour TFT dash, power modes and multiple traction control modes. The V-Strom 800DE also gets switchable ABS and an off-road traction control mode.

The list of demo machines also features the new V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE, the GSX-S1000 and GSX-S950, as well as the GSX-S1000GT – the best-selling sports tourer of 2022 – the updated Katana, the Burgman 400 maxi scooter, and the iconic hyperbike, the Hayabusa.

Away from the test rides, Suzuki staff will be on hand to provide information on the firm’s full range of models and current offers and incentives. Additionally, individual dealerships will also provide extra entertainment and activities on the day, such as refreshments, special guests, offers on clothing and accessories, and motorcycle health checks.

Suzuki GB’s head of motorcycle marketing, Ian Bland, said, “The test ride roadshows have become a staple part of our summer events’ calendar, and we’re looking forward to getting them underway again in 2023. Not only can potential customers try a rich variety of Suzuki machinery on the day, it is also a great opportunity for us to spend time talking with existing and potential customers to better understand their motorcycling needs and habits. We’re travelling the length and breadth of the country, and it’s set to be another busy summer of motorcycling.”

For a full list of dates, see below, or visit the event’s calendar.

1-2 April, Mo-Tech Suzuki , Bridge House, Elizabeth Street, Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE6 1JS, 0191 265 9793

, 8-9 April, McCrum’s Motorcycles , 48 Armagh Rd, Portadown, Craigavon BT62 3DR, 02838 868004

, 48 Armagh Rd, Portadown, Craigavon BT62 3DR, 02838 868004 15 April, St Neots Motorcycles , 29-39 St. Marys Street, Eynesbury, St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2TA, 01480 212024

, 29-39 St. Marys Street, Eynesbury, St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, PE19 2TA, 01480 212024 22 April, Thunder Road Motorcycles , Tremains Road, Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan, CF31 1UA, 01656 661131

, Tremains Road, Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan, CF31 1UA, 01656 661131 28-29 April, Bulldog Suzuki , 267 – 269 Reading Road, Winnersh, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG41 5AB, 01189 360725

, 267 – 269 Reading Road, Winnersh, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG41 5AB, 01189 360725 13-14 May, Crescent Motorcycles , 324-326 Charminster Road, Charminster, Bournemouth, Dorset, BH8 9RT, 01202 512923

, 324-326 Charminster Road, Charminster, Bournemouth, Dorset, BH8 9RT, 01202 512923 27 May, Groombridge Motorcycles , Mayfield Road Garage, Cross In Hand, Heathfield, East Sussex, TN21 0SP, 01435 862466

, Mayfield Road Garage, Cross In Hand, Heathfield, East Sussex, TN21 0SP, 01435 862466 3 June, Two Wheel Nation , 3 Pontefract Road, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S71 1AJ, 01226 747669

, 3 Pontefract Road, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S71 1AJ, 01226 747669 22 July, Bill Smith Motors , 30/36 Tarvin Road, Boughton, Chester, Cheshire, CH3 5DH, 01244 323845

, 30/36 Tarvin Road, Boughton, Chester, Cheshire, CH3 5DH, 01244 323845 12-13 August, Two-Wheel Centre , 1-5 Priory Works, Priory Square, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, Notts, NG19 9LN, 01623 627600

, 1-5 Priory Works, Priory Square, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, Notts, NG19 9LN, 01623 627600 19 August, Powerslide Motorcycles Stoke , 962 London Road, Trent Vale, Stoke on Trent, ST4 5NQ, 01782 415298

, 962 London Road, Trent Vale, Stoke on Trent, ST4 5NQ, 01782 415298 3 September, Orwells Motorcycles , Copdock Bike Show, Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8UH, 01473 257401

, Copdock Bike Show, Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8UH, 01473 257401 9-10 September, Fowlers Suzuki, 2-12 Bath Road, Pylle Hill, Bristol, BS4 3DR, 01179 770466

Note that bike availability may differ from one event to another. Customers are advised to speak to their local dealer in advance of the event to check availability.

