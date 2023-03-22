Golden opportunity to acquire famous limited edition Italjet scooter

A very rare 1998 Italjet Velocifero Patrick Cox ‘Wannabe’ Limited Edition scooter, first owned by Sir Elton John’s husband, David Furnish, is going under the hammer at H&H Classics’ first motorcycle and vintage scooter auction of the year, which takes place on 29 March 2023, at the National Motorcycle Museum.

“To be able to offer this limited period Italjet collaboration with fashion designer Patrick Cox is a real treat,” comments Paul Diamond, vintage scooter consultant, H&H Classics. “In its own right the scooter is a magnificent example, but the added celebrity connection of David Furnish really does add to its golden appeal.”

Originally launched in 1995, the Velocifero was popular with fashion conscious city riders, with Italjet collaborating with fashion designer, Patrick Cox, to celebrate his iconic ‘Wannabe’ range of shoes. As a limited run, 100 Italjet ‘Wannabe’ Velociferos were produced in black and white with real snakeskin seats, but only 20 were produced in gold, with this specific example having covered just 532 kilometres from new.

“Being one of only 20 scooters to be finished in gold, it comes complete with the 14-carat-gold-plated side mirrors and V5 displaying the correct frame number and year. In addition to the low number of kilometres on the clock and a reasonable estimated price of £7,000 – £8,000, this scooter is a real investment opportunity for the keen-eyed collector,” concludes Diamond.

The auction takes place at the National Motorcycle Museum on 29 March, with viewing available from 9am the same day. Bidding can be done online, via telephone, or in person. To view all of the scooters and motorcycles going under the hammer, click here, or for more information, visit www.handh.co.uk.

