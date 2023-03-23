Jump on track with Furygan

Having the right equipment and accessories for riding on track is of vital importance, with safety, comfort and – of course – looks all priorities. French motorcycle protection specialist Furygan has developed their racing range with learnings taken from racers, including their MotoGP rider Johann Zarco and Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop, to provide all track riders with kit of the highest level that utilises innovative technologies.



Overtake

The result of three years of research dedicated to finding the perfect ergonomics for on track riding, the Overtake suit utilises the same elements as developed by Furygan’s MotoGP and WorldSBK riders.

Developed in Furygan’s racing department in Nîmes, France, this top-of-the-range suit boasts a new aerodynamic speed hump to optimise drag and comfort in the ‘speed’ position, that will make sure that you feel the true benefit when tucked in on the bike. Comfort is guaranteed with neoprene inserts at the collar and on the wrists, the use of morpho stretch panels and selected perforated areas to maintain excellent air circulation. With high speed there is inherently more risk involved, but safety is taken care of with Kevlar© reinforcements at the hips, seat and forearms, D3O© shoulder and elbow protectors, triple stitching, chest protector pockets and the Overtake is compatible with the Furygan Airbag Vest.

The Overtake is available in three colour options (Black/Red/White, Black/White & Black/Blue/White) and in sizes 46/36-58/48, with an RRP of £999.99.

Styg20 x Kevlar©

As used and tested by Johann Zarco, these gloves underwent 18 months of development in Furygan’s racing department and six months of testing in race conditions.

Built to be the best and used by the very best, the Styg20 x Kevlar© come pre-shaped to ensure they are in the optimum shape for racing and feature the AFS ventilation system to ensure hands don’t get sweaty on warmer days. Alongside the metacarpal protectors and Kevlar© reinforcements, the design of these gloves take every eventuality on track into consideration; palm sliders to reduce the risk of scaphoid fractures, anti-separation links on the final two fingers, finger stitch seams on the outside to enhance comfort, a grip insert to increase feeling of the bars and an elastic cuff adjustment system to provide a tailored fit.

With an RRP of £199.99, the Styg20 x Kevlar© gloves come in sizes S-3XL and are available in four colourways: Black/White/Red, Black/FluoYellow/White, Black/White & White/Black.





Knee Slider

Often, increases in performance can be down to the tiniest of details, which is why Furygan is as serious about their knee sliders as they are their racing suits and gloves.

Developed in Furygan’s racing department for their Moto3 riders, this updated design has resulted in a weight saving of 11%. No compromises have been made though, with great care taken to choose materials that maintain a good feeling with the track but don’t reduce their durability.

Available in either Black/White or Black, the RRP for a pair of knee sliders is £42.99.



D3O© Racing Back Protector

The new Furygan D3O© Racing Back Protector offers maximum safety without compromising comfort and is assembled using three different materials, to ensure it offers the highest level of durability and protection possible.

Made using D3O© molecules that lock upon impact, the back protector is light and comfortable to wear, with adjustable and removeable shoulder and chest straps, but will provide the highest level of protection – exceeding the performance requirements of EN1621-2 (level 2). It also utilises D3O© Airwave Technology to help channel heat emitted by the body to the outside.

With three sizes available – 7, 8 or 9 – the D3O© Racing Back Protector has an RRP of £134.99.



Chest Racing D3O©

The high performance and ergonomic Chest Racing D3O© is used by Furygan racers worldwide and has been designed with both performance and comfort in mind.

Like the back protector, the Chest Racing D3O© helps keep riders cool with D3O© Airwave Technology and is certified as exceeding the performance requirements of EN1621-3 (level 2). Made using D3O© molecules that lock upon impact, it also features a removable central polyurethane shield and has an extended protection zone that covers the chest and ribs.

The RRP for the Chest Racing D3O© is £85.99 and is available in one size only.

For more Furygan UK News check out our dedicated page

Furygan UK News

Visit Furygan.com for more information on Furygan products or to locate your nearest dealer.