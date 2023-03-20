Mallory Bike Bonanza replaces Festival of 1000 Bikes

This year’s Mallory Park Bike Bonanza, in association with Lexelle and Mackenzie Hodgson Insurance, on July 15/16, replaces what was known as the Festival of 1000 Bikes as the premier event at the Leicestershire racing circuit.

The action-packed weekend, organised by the circuit’s management team Real Motorsport Limited, promises an array of interesting bikes and sidecar outfits that can be seen taking to the track in parades throughout the weekend. Saturday is all about road machines, whilst Sunday focuses on road and race machines, and the highly anticipated Mallory Masters parade.

Mallory Park boss Stuart Hicken said: “When the VMCC decided against promoting the Festival of 1000 Bikes at Mallory for this year, we felt the best option for us and our customers, was to turn our own Bike Bonanza into a premier event that we can develop and promote not just this year, but for the foreseeable future.”

The 1.35-mile circuit, nestled within the heart of the Leicestershire countryside, will host the ‘Mallory Masters, parades for racing stars past and present, including Niall and Tarran Mackenzie, Michael Dunlop, Michael Rutter, John Cooper, who will be descending on the venue which is often dubbed the ‘Friendly Circuit’ for this not-to-be-missed family event.

There will be several special tributes to past Mallory Masters too; including Phil Read MBE, Chris Vincent, Paul Smart, Percy Tait, Tony Rutter and Colin Seeley, with really special displays of bikes and memorabilia representing these legends.

Away from the tarmac track there will be some 50 Owners’ Club stands, trade stands, an autojumble, national championship dirt track racing presented by the Dirt Track Riders Association, a Pre-65 Trial, a display of military vehicles and much more.

Live music on Friday and Saturday evening will take guests from a wonderful day of race action into an evening of entertainment for all the family.

For more info checkout: Mallory Park: The Friendly Circuit | Mallory Park.