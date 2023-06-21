Moto2: can Arbolino strike back?

Tony Arbolino’s (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) lead in the Moto2™ standings is getting smaller. After that crash in France for Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), the Italian had some breathing space… but he’s not been able to beat the Spaniard since. Now it’s another new and wildly different venue, Arbolino will aim to make now the time to strike back – taking the momentum into the summer break. But can he stop Acosta?

Behind that duo, Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) was back on the podium in Germany to make it exactly the same rostrum, but it was quite a different race for second. The Brit was glued to the back of Arbolino late in the race, so that’s one mission accomplished. The next? Really mix it up with the two, and Assen is a venue he knows very, very well.

Are we set for another Arbolino vs Acosta classic or can Dixon or the likes of Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) get in that battle? Find out on Sunday at 12:15 (GMT +2)!

Moto2 Top 4 – Championship Points after – German GP

1. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 139pts

2. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 124pts

3. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – 82pts

4. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – 79pts

8. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 53pts

31. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing – 0pts

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com