Moto2: can Canet keep the lead at COTA?

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) waited a long time for his maiden Moto2™ win, but when it came it was in some style, and for the Championship lead.

That’s something he’ll want to double down on at COTA, a track where he’s won in Moto3™ and once been on pole by nearly a whole second. In the dry. With his Moto2™ victory duck broken, can he rediscover that Texas pace?

Home hero Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) will be looking to impress again on home turf after taking second last time out, and fellow Algarve podium finisher Manuel Gonzalez (QJMotor Gresini Moto2™) will want to show he’s here to stay at the front. The biggest threat, however, despite neither being near the top of the Championship as it stands, may well be the Beta Tools SpeedUp pairing of Qatar GP winner Alonso Lopez and pre-season title favourite Fermin Aldeguer.

It’s been bad luck and trouble for both to varying degrees so far. Lopez won Qatar and then crashed out the lead in Portugal. Aldeguer went the opposite way to many on tyre choice in Qatar and failed to even score… and then jumped the start in Portugal. But that didn’t end the show, it started it. The number 54 went on an incredible charge to come back from the requisite two Long Laps given for the jump start, getting his elbows out in the podium fight before ultimately being forced to settle for fourth. If both avoid drama, they’re likely to take some beating at COTA.

Tune in for more awesome Moto2™ action at the Americas GP at 12:15 local time (UTC -5) to see who hits next!

