Moto2: Gonzalez and Canet level on points ahead of Mugello showdown

118 points play 118 as the ever-changing Moto2 title race lands at Mugello, with the top two, Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) and Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego), both hunting podium returns after a two-race absence.

A P9 from P18 on the grid for Gonzalez was a decent comeback in Aragon, and after that very impressive one-day MotoGP test outing with Trackhouse, confidence will be high for the Spaniard, who finished P2 in last year’s epic Italian GP encounter that was won by Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing). P6 wasn’t what Canet ordered in Aragon, but it was good enough to draw him level with his compatriot ahead of Round 9.

However, the main storylines from Aragon lie elsewhere when it comes to Moto2. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) treated us to a breathtaking finish, with the Turk becoming the first from his country to win in Moto2. The Brazilian missed out on achieving the same feat by a slender 0.003s, in what was his second consecutive P2 finish. That win is coming for Moreira; will it be at Mugello?

Elsewhere, Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) earned his third podium finish of the year as the Belgian and Moreira move up to P4 and P3 in the Championship. They’re 28 and 29 points adrift respectively, will that close again on Italian soil?

That's seen Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) slip to P5 overall after a quiet couple of races, so can the British rider respond this weekend after an important private test was undertaken in Barcelona? And can the lead home hero, Celestino Vietti (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team), find form? Both he and teammate Alonso Lopez, who finished P3 at Mugello last year, will be two of a whole host of riders targeting podiums as this fascinatingly competitive Moto2 campaign continues.

