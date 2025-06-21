Moto3:He left it late but he did it in style: Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) takes his first Moto3™ pole at Mugello, and the #83 rookie even charged round the outside of a fellow frontrunner on his rush for glory.

Carpe’s 1:54.733 puts him a couple of tenths ahead of teammate and Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda, with Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) taking third to continue his impressive form this weekend at Mugello.

Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Aspar Team), despite a late crash, 2021 winner Dennis Foggia (CFMOTO Aspar Team), Aragon winner David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) and Vicente Perez (GRYD MLav Racing Team) made it through from Q1 into the pole shootout, but Quiles had to be patient to get back out as work continued on his machine into the start of Q2.

After the opening half of the session was done, it was fellow rookie Carpe who had set the best lap time on the first runs, whilst Quiles lost his first lap due to exceeding track limits and was yet to set a time going into the final five minutes.

As the clock ticked down, the track came alive with red sectors. Championship leader Rueda had gone top ahead of Ogden but leaving it late, rookie sensation Carpe stole the show with pole position ahead of his teammate, his first pole in the class after charging through all in his way. Odgen, having been fastest in FP2’s morning session, was third for a first front row since Silverstone in 2023. Angel Piqueras (FRINSA MT Helmets – MSI) – the victim of Carpe’s round-the-outside charge – secured fourth, whilst Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Ajo) equalled his best Moto3 qualifying with fifth. Advertisement

Completing the second row of the grid will be Aragon winner David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), with Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Ajo) denied his best qualifying result of the season after getting a back of the grid penalty for being slow on the line after posting his personal best.

Quiles’ eventful qualifying day therefore results in P7 ahead of Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) and David Almansa (Leopard Racing) on Row 3. Big names to watch out for further down field include Almansa’s teammate Adrian Fernandez in P13, 2021 winner Foggia in P15 and Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) in 16th after mechanical issues kept the Japanese rider out of the final moments.

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles







For more Moto3 info check out our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com