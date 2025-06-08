Muñoz denies Quiles for maiden Moto3 victory in MotorLand epic

Leaving it until the last lap to take a first win is one thing, but the last corner is another.

Still, David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) finally got the job done in style at the GoPro GP of Aragon, taking a first win after a final corner attack on rookie sensation Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team). In P3 it’s another rookie who continues to impress as Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) came strong late on, whilst teammate and Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda made a last lap mistake to cost him late on and crossed the line in P8.

HOW IT STARTED: Rueda the long-time leader

Grabbing the holeshot, Rueda was able to get through the opening sector cleanly but behind, a fast-starting Quiles had got into P2 at Turn 3, passing Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse). Quiles wasted no time by getting straight onto the back wheel of the #99 ahead of him as the usual early freight train in Moto3 took shape. Further back down the field, a tricky weekend for Stefano Nepa (SIC58 Squadra Corse) continued when he was taken out by Vicente Perez (LEVELUP-MTA) at Turn 9.

On Lap 4, there was a clear established group of four at the front as joining Rueda and Quiles were Muñoz and David Almansa (Leopard Racing), both with great pace all the way through the weekend. However, just three laps later, it was all one big group again but down one rider as Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) was forced to retire with a technical problem.

CLOSING STAGES: the lead changes

Into the second half of the 17-lap encounter and it was Almansa making moves back into the podium places but Sunday specialist Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) was right there too, ahead of Carpe, Championship challenger Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmet – MSI), his teammate Ryusei Yamanaka and Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) all right there. On Lap 12, the lead changed for the first time with Lunetta and Muñoz getting ahead of Rueda, who was down to sixth place. Soon, it was Almansa who had got to the head of the field, showcasing his weekend pace when it mattered. Advertisement

MUÑOZ VS QUILES: a last lap decider

Into the last two laps, Quiles headed the group of ten riders but Muñoz was right there with him and hit the front to lead onto the last lap. Quiles retaliated and behind there was also a costly error for Rueda, with the Championship leader getting it all wrong into Turn 1 and costing himself a load of places. It was all boiling down to a final slipstream battle but the #28 of Quiles looked to have it sorted until Muñoz made a bold move into the final corner, keeping it clean and making it stick. Quiles tried to hit back on the drag to the line but came up just short as Muñoz becomes the latest winner in Moto3. Quiles missed out by just 0.050s as he waits it out for his own first victory, whilst remaining coy in third, Carpe could only watch on the duel for glory but nevertheless took a second rostrum of his rookie year.

It was a career-best P4 for Almansa who continues to edge closer to a first podium, ahead of Lunetta and Piqueras, with the latter taking a couple of points out of Championship leader Rueda. Kelso managed to come through for P7 ahead of Rueda who rues his last lap mistake, whilst Yamanaka and Cormac Buchanan (DENSSI Racing – BOE) rounded out the top ten, the New Zealander equalling his best result yet. They just edged out Furusato, who couldn’t quite capitalise on his season-best qualifying.

Next up: Italy. There’s more from Mugello very soon so see you there as Moto3 guarantees another stunner.







©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com