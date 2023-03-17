Mushman 125cc and 250cc, Rugged. Refined. Ready For Adventure

The Mushman is a scrambler take on the classic Mutt twin-shock bike, kitted out with all new upgrades; starting at the front, there’s the classic 18″ wheel with deep tread knobbly tyres, topped off with a stainless fork brace and an all-new high-rise mudguard mounted on an a combined aluminium headlight and fender mount.

Keeping the front end clean and uncluttered, the Mushman features a new bottom-mount LED headlight along with CNC fork-mounted indicator brackets, giving the pointy end a fresh new look.

But that’s not all, folks. Mutt is all about burly bikes, and the Mushman is no exception. The 15-litre tank and chunkier-than-ever tank pads make it stand out from the pack.

You’ll notice more new additions not found on any other Mutt bikes; not only does it come with matt black engine bars, but also has a beautifully crafted leather and steel tank rack. Both are currently exclusive to the Mushman and come as standard with no additional cost.

The Mushman is the perfect blend of classic and modern. The refined utility of the Mushman is one that not only captures attention, it demands it. Whether you’re cruising through the city streets or tearing up the countryside, the Mushman has your back.

Who better to give the ultimate insider perspective on the Mushman than Mutt co-founder Benny Thomas – Product Director and leader of development. With his unparalleled expertise and vision, no one is better suited to give you the low-down on this new release:

“The inspiration for the styling of the Mushman came from the idea of early scramblers. The simple practice of preparing a road bike for use off road by taking the bulky bits off, fitting knobbly tyres and high-rise mudguards to create a stripped-down bike that does exactly what it says on the box.”

While the Mushman was never intended to be a scrambler, it has the look and the feel of something Mr McQueen would ride between shoots if he was around in 2023.

It’s the ultimate hack-around bike. Lightweight, good looking and perfect for taking on the city or hitting the country lanes.



‘Nothing Fancy’ is the motto for all our Mutts, and I wanted to keep the Mushman simple and classy, but add some fresh new bits and pieces such as the engine bars, tank strap & rack, all-new adjustable CNC levers, and LED indicators and headlamp.”

The Mushman is now available to pre-order, with the 125cc priced at £3,750 + OTR and 250cc priced at £4,600 + OTR. The Titanium Grey models will hit the streets in early March, followed closely by the highly sought-after Limited-Edition Matt Green.

All model variants can be ordered either directly from Mutt Motorcycles or via their network of dealers worldwide.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

125cc

DRY WEIGHT – 117KG

SEAT HEIGHT – 790MM

LENGTH X WIDTH X HEIGHT – 2020MM X 810MM X 1090MM

ENGINE TYPE – AIR COOLED, 4-STROKE SINGLE CYLINDER

TRANSMISSION – 5-SPEED MANUAL

MAXIMUM TORQUE –10NM

BRAKING SYSTEM – CBS

FUEL TANK CAPACITY – 15L

WHEELS & TYRES – 18” STAINLESS-STEEL SPOKES WITH BLACK RIMS DEEP TREAD KNOBBLY TYRES

BARS & GRIPS – BLACK TRACKER BARS BLACK DIAMOND PATTERN RUBBER & ALUMINIUM GRIPS

HEADLAMP – LED WITH BLACK HOUSING

SEAT – LOW-PROFILE, BLACK VINYL

EXCLUSIVE COMPONENTS – MATT BLACK ENGINE BARS, LEATHER TANK STRAP, STEEL TANK RACK

COLOUR OPTIONS – TITANIUM GREY & MATT GREEN

250cc

DRY WEIGHT – 130KG

SEAT HEIGHT – 810MM

LENGTH X WIDTH X HEIGHT – 2060MM X 810MM X 1150MM

ENGINE TYPE – AIR COOLED, 4-STROKE SINGLE CYLINDER

TRANSMISSION – 5-SPEED MANUAL

MAXIMUM TORQUE – 18NM

BRAKING SYSTEM – ABS

FUEL TANK CAPACITY – 15L

WHEELS & TYRES – 18” STAINLESS-STEEL SPOKES WITH BLACK RIMS DEEP TREAD KNOBBLY TYRES

BARS & GRIPS – BLACK TRACKER BARS BLACK DIAMOND PATTERN RUBBER & ALUMINIUM GRIPS

HEADLAMP – LED WITH BLACK HOUSING

SEAT – LOW-PROFILE, BLACK VINYL

EXCLUSIVE COMPONENTS – MATT BLACK ENGINE BARS, LEATHER TANK STRAP, STEEL TANK RACK

COLOUR OPTIONS – TITANIUM GREY & MATT GREEN

*All Technical Specifications are estimates based on prototype testing and are subject to change

AVAILABLE TO PRE-ORDER NOW, FOR DELIVERY MARCH 2023

UK RRP:

125cc – £3,750.00 + OTR

250cc – £4,600.00 + OTR

MUTT MOTORCYCLES – BACKGROUND

BORN IN BIRMINGHAM. FORGED OUT OF PASSION AND OBSESSION.

Born in Birmingham, the historic home of motorcycle manufacture and the birthplace of heavy metal, Mutt Motorcycles was forged out of a passion for motorcycles and an obsession with custom bikes and the custom bike scene. Deeply embedded in custom culture, with many years spent building high-end, one-off customs, founders Benny Thomas and Will Rigg understood that the size, expense, and hassle of finding these bikes made it tough to get into the way of life they loved.

They set their vision – to make motorcycling as accessible as possible without compromising quality or style. The mission was to create a bike that was easy to ride and maintain, affordable to buy and run, yet with the same feel, sound, and attention to detail as a true custom machine. With their experience, they knew they could create something riders could get straight on but with the classic style, strength, and vibe of an authentic custom-built bike.

Applying their tried-and-tested custom-build approach and style to small cc machines, they created a bike with a unique blend of contemporary design and custom heritage. A bike that would encourage more people to get on two wheels and experience the same freedom and escape that only riding a motorcycle gives you.

The connection to the industrial past and the creative legacy of their home city forged their identity and provided the inspiration for the first Mutt bikes. Combining classic style, solid build and power, and a heavy metal sound, they built a one-of-a-kind bike you just had to get your hands on and ride into the sunset. And so, the Mutt was born.

Since those original beginnings, they have continued to expand their range of small-batch, small cc bikes alongside welcoming ever more riders into their growing global fraternity. Staying true to their roots, they still pride themselves on ensuring every bike that goes out of their workshops gets the same attention to detail as the full-on, high-end customs they’ve built over the years.