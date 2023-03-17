Suzuki Live returns for 2023

Suzuki Live will return for 2023, with a full weekend of activity planned at Cadwell Park on 15-16 July, including track sessions, a new adventure bike zone, trade stands and displays, plus special guests.

Spread over both Saturday and Sunday, the event will again bring together track sessions for classic and modern machines, with novice, intermediate, and experienced groups available for pre and post-2000 Suzukis. There will also be a number of classic race bike parades across the two days.

A new adventure bike zone will give V-Strom owners the chance to take their bike off-road, as well as test ride the new V-Strom 1050DE and all-new V-Strom 800DE. The zone – free to enjoy over the weekend – will include expert tuition, a skills area, and a test ride loop through woodland and undulating terrain.

Out on the roads local to Cadwell Park, visitors will be able to test ride other models in Suzuki’s on-road range, including the new GSX-8S, GSX-S1000GT, GSX-S1000, and the iconic Hayabusa.

Joining in the fun will be the likes of three-time British Superbike champion John Reynolds, former National Superstock 1000 champion Taylor Mackenzie, and former 500 Grand Prix racer and British champion Steve Parrish.

Suzuki GB’s head of motorcycle marketing, Ian Bland, said, “Last year’s Suzuki Live event took place in glorious sunshine and was a spectacular day out for us and for everyone that joined. So much so, we couldn’t wait to extend it to a full weekend of track activity, parades, displays, and entertainment., and also add a new adventure bike zone. It’s going to be a full weekend of Suzuki-themed fun, and we’re excited to join our customers on road and track this summer.”

Track day sessions for the full weekend are available for £229, with race bike parade spots costing £199, and both all include camping and evening entertainment on Saturday night, which will feature trophy presentations, lively stories from the star guests, and a live band.

Traders and clubs can also book display space.

Places can be booked here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/