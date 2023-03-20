Hop over to Fowlers for Easter Bunny Ride

Join the annual charity ride-out raising funds for a Children’s Hospice on Saturday 1st April.

Fowlers Motorcycles are putting the fun back into fundraising with an Easter Bunny Ride on Saturday 1st April.

Starting from Fowlers showrooms in the centre of Bristol, the hour-long ride follows local A roads to the Charlton Farm hospice in North Somerset, where they will be greeted by a team of volunteers offering refreshments.

This annual event has grown steadily and last year around 60 riders took part.

Easter-themed fancy dress is encouraged, which adds to the party atmosphere of the ride and makes it even more exciting for the children when the procession of bikes arrives at the hospice.

No pre-booking is required, simply meet at Fowlers at 10:00, ready for a briefing ahead of the 10:30 start.

All makes and model of motorcycle and scooter are welcome and a suggested donation of £5 per rider would be appreciated. All money raised goes to Children’s Hospice South West, a charity dedicated to making the most of short and precious lives through the provision of the best possible hospice care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

Fowlers Motorcycles is at 2-12 Bath Road, Bristol BS4 3DR. Doors open at 09:00 and Harry’s Café will be serving cooked breakfasts, hot drinks and snacks.

For more information on Fowlers Motorcycles products visit www.fowlers.co.uk