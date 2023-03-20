Rossi pipped Rueda in testing but who’ll rule the first race?

The Moto3™ test ended with Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse – pictured) setting a new lap record, with impressive rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) hot on his heels.

Proven podium finisher David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), top returning 2022 finisher Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and veteran Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) were next up, adding some serious firepower to the top five… but this is Moto3™! When the lights go out, can anyone pull away or will we have our first freight train showdown of the season? Tune in at 11:00 (GMT +1) on Sunday to see!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com