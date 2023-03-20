Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsRossi pipped Rueda in testing but who'll rule the first race?

Rossi pipped Rueda in testing but who’ll rule the first race?

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKBiker T-shirts

Rossi Pipped Rueda In Testing But Who’ll Rule The First Race?The Moto3™ test ended with Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse – pictured) setting a new lap record, with impressive rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) hot on his heels.

Proven podium finisher David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), top returning 2022 finisher Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and veteran Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) were next up, adding some serious firepower to the top five… but this is Moto3™! When the lights go out, can anyone pull away or will we have our first freight train showdown of the season? Tune in at 11:00 (GMT +1) on Sunday to see!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

Arai Quantic

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

Previous article
Hop over to Fowlers for Easter Bunny Ride
Next article
Moto2: Acosta heads in as favourite

RELATED ARTICLES

Search

Follow us on socials

Subscribe to our newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

spot_img
spot_img

Must Read

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Best Casino Slots In 2023 That Motorbike Fans Will Like

Best Casino slots in 2023 that motorbike fans will like

Frank Duggan - 0