Get a sweet deal! Free Tunnock’s Tea Cakes and a chance to win a £100 JustEat voucher with GS Yuasa batteries.

GS Yuasa, the world’s battery manufacturer, are set to build on the success of their partnership with Tunnock’s, one of the UK’s most beloved confectionery brands. Available from participating GS Yuasa distributors while stocks last, technicians will receive a pack of ten Tunnock’s Tea Cakes with qualifying purchases of GS and Yuasa batteries at no additional cost.

The two global brands first joined forces in late 2022 to feed the technicians over winter, a period associated with high rates of battery failure. Now, they’re aiming to make the task of battery replacement that little bit sweeter this spring by offering a free pack of tea cakes with purchases of both GS and Yuasa batteries.

As well as ten tasty tea cakes, each promotional pack includes a unique code to the battery manufacturer’s trade-exclusive competition. Technicians who enter their code at www.gs-yuasa.eu/tunnocks will be in with the chance of winning one of three £100 JustEat vouchers.

The Japanese battery manufacturer and UK market leader are renowned for the value adding extras they provide, including the recently launched GYTV, series of videos … and the industry’s most powerful battery lookup tool, available to use at either fit.yuasa.com or fit.gs-battery.com. This latest incentive gives technicians yet another reason to choose GS Yuasa as their battery manufacturer of choice.

Jon Pritchard, General Sales & Marketing Manager at GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd. said: “We are hugely excited to be continuing our partnership with Tunnock’s and making the task of battery replacement that little bit sweeter in doing so.”

“The GS and Yuasa battery ranges are widely regarded throughout the industry for offering high performance and unparalleled reliability. Our automotive ranges provide cover for over 99.9% of the European vehicle parc while our Yuasa-branded industrial range has been the established market leader for well over 40 years.”

GS Yuasa is renowned for offering the highest levels of quality, service and support. The Yuasa YBX range is the UK’s preferred choice for vehicle batteries, whether conventional lead-acid, EFB or AGM. All GS Yuasa batteries, whether Yuasa or GS-branded, are of Original Equipment (OE) quality and designed to provide reliable starting power for the UK’s increasingly diverse range of vehicles.

Yuasa’s range of industrial batteries has been a firm favourite for over 40 years. Including both lithium-ion and VRLA technology, they’re suitable for use in a broad range of applications from emergency lighting to energy storage solutions.

Exclusively for the trade, the latest incentive runs from mid-March to the end of June, or while stocks last. To find out more about both GS and Yuasa batteries, visit www.gs-yuasa.eu