Acosta scorches in new lap record to pip Aldeguer in Moto2

The two both get into the 1:41s as the Official Test wraps under lap record pace in Portugal.

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) set a new Moto2™ lap record in the Official Portimao test, with the 2022 Rookie of the Year starting the year very much on the front foot. Both he and close challenger Fermin Aldeguer (CAG Speed Up) made it into the 1:41s, Acosta with a fastest ever 1:41.907 and Aldeguer at a deficit of just 0.072. Third went to Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) with a 1:42.091, the third rider under the old lap record, just not quite into the 1:41s.

It remained close from there on out, with Somkiat Chantra flying the flag for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia in fourth, and the squad fielding one rider as they wait for 2022 challenger Ai Ogura to return from injury. Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), who has form at Portimao, was fifth and just 0.006 off Chantra, with Lowes’ teammate Tony Arbolino just another 0.009 further back in a tight pack.

Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) and Barry Baltus (Fieten Olie Racing GP) were notable in seventh and eighth, ahead of Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) and Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

The fastest rookie was Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40) in P17.

Some more experienced riders who will be looking for a lot more come the Grand Prix weekend are Alonso Lopez (CAG Speed Up) in P15 and Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) in P19.

