New 2024 Ninja ZX-4RR due in September

Following a universally enthusiastic reception when recently announced, the new for 2024 Ninja ZX-4RR is due to arrive in the UK in September 2023 with dealers already anticipating strong demand and many already taking pre-orders.

Available in one colour (Lime Green / Ebony), the all-LED lighting equipped mid-weight street and track machine is rated at an incredible maximum with Kawasaki Ram Air of 80ps at 14,500 rpm while the rev limit itself lays beyond an incredible 15,000rpm.

As the only full-fairing supersport model in the 400cc class with a parallel four-cylinder engine, dealers are gearing up for demand for the high spec machine equipped with a WorldSBK inspired chassis and full-colour LCD screen integrating a track mode that displays lap times, gear position, and RPM from 10,000 rpm and above. KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) and Power Modes also feature, along with a dual direction KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter).

Augmenting the already impressive Ninja family for 2024 – while adding yet more choice in the popular mid-capacity sector – the unique in class Ninja ZX-4RR will certainly deliver Kawasaki’s tag line for the model to a legion of lucky owners in the 2024 sales season – “Awaken Your Supersport”.

Due to customer demand, the UK will only be importing the ZX-4RR, and to ensure it is as accessible to as many riders as possible, the incredible machine will cost just £8,699.

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk