Powerstage RR Limited Edition: The first carbon-framed Ducati e-MTB

The e-MTB range for 2024 expands with the introduction of the Powerstage RR Limited Edition, Ducati’s most exclusive e-enduro model developed to tackle the most extreme off-road conditions. The name Powerstage, in fact, recalls a new type of special stage recently introduced in the e-enduro circuits which consists in tackling, in addition to the classic downhill stages, a technical uphill route, testing both the skills of athletes competing in the races and the performance level of the vehicle.

Powerstage RR Limited Edition is a concentration of technology and advanced components, defined by eliminating compromises with the aim of offering maximum performance.

The “full carbon” frame has undergone lengthy testing on the toughest routes with a single goal: to guarantee maximum performance in the enduro field. The choices on the arrangement of the carbon layers and on the types of fibre intertwining are the result of FEA (Finite Element Analysis) which allows to identify the points subject to greater stress, which therefore require greater strength. More attention to stiffness has been given to the steering area, the rear chain stay and the engine area reinforced by two ribs (T-Ribs).

On the frame there are many other high-quality functional details, such as the passage of internal cables, protected by a steering stop system (T-Stopper), bearings on the joints, in direct contact with the carbon without the use of bushings and an asymmetrical rear chain stay, which in addition to a captivating design offers better responsiveness and uphill traction.

The geometric solutions adopted make the Powerstage RR extremely fast and stable on the roughest routes. The verticalised 78° seat tube angle allows the rider to assume an optimal position in the saddle on technical uphill sections, and a slack 64° head tube angle helps to overcome any obstacle at top speeds.

The new Shimano EP801 drive unit represents a benchmark for the category and maintains the native characteristics of the EP8: 250 Watts of nominal power and 85 Nm of torque, always delivered with the utmost fluidity and naturalness over a wider cadence range than ever before. The new system features two preconfigured assistance profiles: “long ride”, to favour autonomy on long tours and “fast ride”, to enjoy maximum performance on shorter outings. By means of the “Fine Tune” mode present on the Shimano “E-Tube Project” app, it is possible to create your own profiles thanks to the extensive possibilities for customising the electric assistance. The removable 630Wh Shimano battery is positioned inside the “verticalised” downtube in order to lower the centre of gravity, improving the balance of the bike.

The Öhlins RXF38 m.2 air fork (180 mm travel) and the Öhlins m.2 spring shock absorber with TTX technology (170 mm travel) are fully adjustable in both rebound and compression, at high and low speeds, ensuring precision riding and stability.

The SRAM GX AXS 12-speed wireless rear electronic shifting provides immediate and precise gear-shifts at all times. The Braking First brakes with customised Ducati Corse levers and 203 mm thick 3 mm discs are among the most powerful currently on the market.

The Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels with differentiated format (29” front, 27.5” rear) with variable thickness carbon rims help to further improve steering precision, guaranteeing an excellent weight/strength ratio. The tyres are Pirelli Scorpion Enduro S on the front and Pirelli Scorpion EMTB-S on the rear to offer maximum grip and adherence.

The equipment is completed by a telescopic seat post, a Renthal carbon handlebar and a Fizik saddle with special integrated tool holder.

Giorgio Favaretto, Head of e-Bicycle Business – “Ducati’s pedal assisted bicycle project took shape with the launch of the MIG-RR, the first e-mtb produced in collaboration with Thok E-Bikes. In 2022 the range of E-Bikes has been made even more complete and performing. Today, with the new Powerstage RR, Ducati strengthens its presence in the premium-range e-mountain bike segment, aimed at even more demanding bikers.”

The livery designed by Aldo Drudi in collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati is inspired by the Desmosedici GP23 of the official MotoGP team, enhancing the unique character of this e-mtb produced in a limited edition of 230 numbered units, a figure that recalls the denomination of the racing bike.

The new Powerstage RR Limited Edition will be previewed in the paddock area during the upcoming German Grand Prix at Sachsenring and can already be ordered from the Ducati dealer network and online at www.ducati.com.

The Borgo Panigale manufacturer is gearing up to welcome all enthusiasts from 21 to 25 June at Eurobike (Frankfurt, Pavilion 8, stand I03) with the 2024 e-Bicycle range.

