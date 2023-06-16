New Piaggio Beverly And Piaggio MP3 300 Deep Black

The crossover and three-wheeler are available from July in the Special “Total Black” Outfit, with a bold, aggressive character on Piaggio Beverly’s, the new Verde Jungle colour.

The Piaggio scooter range is being enhanced for the 2023 season with the new, special Deep Black outfit, available for Piaggio Beverly and Piaggio MP3 300 hpe.

The Deep Black livery highlights the taut, muscular lines of Piaggio Beverly, drawn from trends in the automotive world and emphasised by the Nero Meteora matt colour. This is joined by gritty glossy black details, a finish that also extends to the wheel rims. The seat too is specific to the new version and adopts the “total black” style, with tone-on-tone single stitching. A minimal look which is also highlighted by the Beverly plate on the side panel, again finished in glossy black.

Piaggio Beverly S, the version of the Piaggio crossover that has the sportiest character, will also take on the new Verde Jungle colour, with its contemporary flavour.

The special Deep Black outfit is also available on Piaggio MP3 300 hpe, the most compact and lightweight version of the scooter equipped with exclusive Piaggio technology on three wheels that allows it to be ridden with a car licence. The matt black colour is matched with glossy black finishes, including the wheel rims. The black also extends to the controls and instrument panel frame, while the burnished top fairing lends a further touch of elegant sportiness.

Piaggio Beverly 400 Deep Black is £6,000 and Piaggio MP3 300 Deep Black is available at £7,100.

All prices include VAT and On the Road Charges.

