Acosta on top in dry P1, Arbolino heads damp P2

A wet afternoon at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland means the Moto2™ Friday classification is decided by the Practice 1 times, which sees Italian GP winner Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) end the day fastest with a 1:23.979.

Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) – a late crasher in Practice 2 – is 0.237s off his compatriot in P2, while Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) heads into Saturday as the rider in P3.

On a damp but drying Sachsenring for Practice 2, however, World Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) set the pace but the afternoon outing didn’t count for much more than getting a feel for the tricky conditions – despite slick tyres making a brief appearance in the closing stages.

Behind the leading trio, Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) and Jake Dixon (Polarcube GASGAS Aspar Team) are inside the top five after the first two Practice sessions, while Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) is P6 ahead of Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team). Eighth place is where we find Arbolino on the combined times, the Italian is one place ahead of teammate Sam Lowes. Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) rounds out the top Friday top 10 in the intermediate class.

Moto2™ Practice 3 starts at 09:25 local time (GMT+2), before qualifying from 13:45!

Moto2 Top 4 – Combined Practice – German GP

1. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 1’23.979

2. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – +0.237

3. Manuel GONZALEZ – SPA – Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 M – +0.301

4. Filip SALAC – CZE – QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 – +0.428

5. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – +0.485

9. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – +0.779

DNS. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing – +3.331

