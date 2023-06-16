Sasaki top with new lap record as rain slows play in P2

Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) will head into qualifying day as the rider to beat after heavy rain in the afternoon saw no riders improve on their times from P1 at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland.

The Japanese rider set a new lap record in P1 and was two and a half tenths clear of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) completing the overall top three.

It was Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) who led the way in the wet Practice 2 conditions after Scott Ogden’s (VisionTrack Racing Team) Turn 8 crash briefly brought out the red flags in the afternoon due to the Brit’s Honda damaging the air fence, rider ok. Then, heading into the closing stages, Öncü suffered a crash at the rapid Turn 11 right-hander. The Turkish star was declared fit after a check up, however, and will be back out on Saturday.

At the conclusion of the day then, it’s the dry times that count towards the provisional Q2 places. Behind Sasaki, Öncü and Masia, Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) and Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar M3) sit inside the top five. World Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) was sixth in Practice 1 ahead of Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Bertelle.

Moto3 Top 4 – Combined Practice – German GP

1. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna… – 1’25.840

2. Deniz ÖNCÜ – TUR – Red Bull KTM Ajo – +0.249

3. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – +0.567

4. Ivan ORTOLÁ – SPA – Angeluss MTA Team – +0.833

16. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – +1.745

22. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – +1.982

