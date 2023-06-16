Torres shines in the wet for Sachsenring pole

The Championship leader pips Garzo, with Granado third and Ferrari facing a fight back after a tougher qualifying in Germany.

Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) shone in qualifying for Round 3 of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship, just pipping key rival Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP) to pole in wet conditions at the Sachsenring. Q2 went down to the wire and it’s Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) completing the front row as his mission to play catch up in the standings continues, with Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) set to play catch up off the line instead as the Italian starts P9.

A damp P1, a largely dry P2 and then a wet Q1 and Q2 kept the MotoE™ field on their toes on Day 1, and it was Ferrari who went into qualifying topping the combined times, the only rider to break the old lap record so far. But as rain came down ahead of qualifying, the Italian couldn’t quite find enough to move up off Row 3.

The fight for pole ultimately went down to the wire between Torres, Garzo and Granado, with Garzo crossing the line to complete his final effort first. That was enough for provisional pole but Torres still had time he managed to find, taking his first pole of the season by a tenth and a half as Granado slotted into P3.

Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) also shone in the tougher conditions and starts P4, just ahead of fellow Q1 graduate Hikari Okubo (Tech3 E-Racing). Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) completes Row 2, ahead of rookie Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) and Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing), the Italian and MotoE™ race winner into Q2 for the first time on his return to the electric competition in 2023. Ferrari rounds out the third row, ahead of Tito Rabat (Prettl Pramac MotoE™) also making a first appearance in Q2.

Check out the full qualifying bellow FREE on YouTube, and then make sure to tune in to our broadcast partners or VideoPass to enjoy the racing. Race 1 gets underway at 12:15 (GMT +2) before the second showdown fires up at 16:10!

MotoE Top 4 – Qualifying – German GP

1. Jordi TORRES – SPA – Openbank Aspar Team – 1’34.601

2. Hector GARZO – SPA – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – +0.174

3. Eric GRANADO – BRA – LCR E-Team – +0.319

4. Nicolas SPINELLI – ITA – HP Pons Los40 – +1.004

