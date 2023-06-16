Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsTickets for MXGP of Great Britain now available

Tickets for MXGP of Great Britain now available

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

Tickets for MXGP of Great Britain now available

Tickets For Mxgp Of Great Britain Now AvailableInfront Moto Racing is excited to announce that the tickets for the MXGP of Great Britain are now online!

Matterley Basin is the place to be as it hosts the Final Round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship this season on the 23rd and 24th September.

The well-known British circuit will be present on the Calendar for the 6th time in a row and will be hosting the 13th MXGP event in its history.

In 2022, the MXGP of Great Britain was the opening round of the campaign and it was Tim Gajser who clinched the victory in front of Jorge Prado and Jeremy Seewer, 2nd and 3rd respectively. In MX2, Simon Läengenfelder won for the first time of his career ahead of Tom Vialle 2nd and Jago Geerts 3rd.

Along with MXGP and MX2 races, fans will be able to follow the last round of the supporting classes from the EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing.

Get your tickets HERE to experience the most awaited ultimate and last round of the season in what could be on of the most intense GPs of the Championship!

Super early bird offer this weekend only, with discounts including weekend child tickets for just £2.50 – book online now!

Thinking of upgrading to VIP? Go with the VIP GOLD SKYBOX pass HERE!

For more news check out our dedicated MXGP/MX2 News page

Or visit the official MXGP website mxgp.com

Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
The Car Clutch: An Essential Component for Smooth Transmissions

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
The Car Clutch: An Essential Component For Smooth Transmissions

The Car Clutch: An Essential Component for Smooth Transmissions

Frank Duggan - 0