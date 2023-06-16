Tickets for MXGP of Great Britain now available

Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce that the tickets for the MXGP of Great Britain are now online!

Matterley Basin is the place to be as it hosts the Final Round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship this season on the 23rd and 24th September.

The well-known British circuit will be present on the Calendar for the 6th time in a row and will be hosting the 13th MXGP event in its history.

In 2022, the MXGP of Great Britain was the opening round of the campaign and it was Tim Gajser who clinched the victory in front of Jorge Prado and Jeremy Seewer, 2nd and 3rd respectively. In MX2, Simon Läengenfelder won for the first time of his career ahead of Tom Vialle 2nd and Jago Geerts 3rd.

Along with MXGP and MX2 races, fans will be able to follow the last round of the supporting classes from the EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing.

Get your tickets to experience the ultimate and last round of the season in what could be one of the most intense GPs of the Championship!

Super early bird offer this weekend only, with discounts including weekend child tickets for just £2.50 – book online now!

VIP GOLD SKYBOX pass available.

