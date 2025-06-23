Advertisement
New Jersey Based KTM Dealer Now Open

June 23, 2025
PICTURED, FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Tony Forder – Operations Manager, Greg Mansell – CEO, Daren Butcher – General Manager, and Greg Mansell’s son, Winter Mansell.

KTM UK furthers its commitment to the Orange community as it announces that The Mansell Collection, a renowned motorcycle dealer on Jersey, Channel Islands, becomes an Authorised KTM Dealer.

Since opening in 2012 and adding motorcycles its portfolio in 2020, the St Helier team has leveraged its community focus and the Mansell heritage to build a loyal following of motoring enthusiasts, now ready to experience the Orange side.

The Mansell Collection has built a strong reputation for exceptional customer service through both its aftersales support and vast offering of new and used street and offroad motorcycles, culminating in it being a natural choice for representing the KTM brand in the region.

Greg Mansell, CEO – The Mansell Collection: “Both The Mansell Collection and KTM have racing etched into their DNA. I’m very excited to see what we can achieve together moving forward, not only for the consumer market but within local motorsport, supporting current KTM racers and new.”

Matt Walker – Managing Director, KTM UK: “Expanding our presence in the Channel Islands presents an exciting opportunity to engage with a wider community of riders and invite them into the KTM family. The promising future ahead is an exciting one and I look forward to a successful and lasting partnership with the Mansell team.”

The Mansell Collection is now open as an Authorised KTM Dealer, offering new and used motorcycle sales, KTM parts, clothing and accessories, and technical and service support for existing KTM riders.

To find out more about The Mansell Collection, visit the website HERE.

For more information on KTM, click HERE.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

