New Thrilling Black & Street Grey livery for the Multistrada V2 S, the bike for experiencing the pleasure of travelling every day.

Every journey becomes an unforgettable memory with the Multistrada V2 S, the ideal gateway to enter the Ducati tourer universe. Light, with its full-bodied and usable engine and with high-quality standard equipment, it is a motorcycle born to experience exciting adventures; in addition, it is just at ease in urban use thanks to a refined chassis that ensures a smooth ride and an always-responsive reaction to rider input.

For 2024, the Multistrada V2 S updates the colour range with the new Thrilling Black & Street Grey livery, which joins the classic Ducati Red colour scheme. The livery enhances the sporty spirit of the Multistrada with a colour scheme that alternates the elegance of Street Grey with the energy of the GP19 Red. Completing the look are the red wheel rims and the new graphics of the model name.

An important feature of the Multistrada V2 S is the attention that Ducati engineers have paid to the ergonomics. In fact, the Multistrada V2 S features a 830 mm seat that makes it easy to keep your feet on the ground, and footpegs that ensure the right amount of room even for taller riders. Maximum comfort to experience the emotions of travel every day.

Whether they are long distances or short daily trips, the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine, robust and manageable in any situation, always guarantees riding pleasure. Euro 5 approved, the Testastretta delivers maximum power of 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and maximum torque of 10 kgm at 6,750 rpm.

High-level electronics complete the configuration of the Multistrada V2 S. The package includes ABS Cornering, Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Traction Control and the Ducati Brake Light system, which in the event of sudden braking automatically activates the rear light to signal the slowdown. Compared to the standard version, the Multistrada V2 S is also fitted as standard with Cruise Control, Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS) and a dashboard with 5” colour TFT screen. Present on both the V2 and V2 S models are also the 4 Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro), a technology that first appeared on a motorcycle on a Multistrada in 2010.

To make the travel experience of every enthusiast unique, Ducati Performance has created a series of high-quality accessories that enhance both the touring spirit and the urban character of the Multistrada V2 S. All the accessories can be viewed in the ” Configurator” section of the Ducati.com website, where there is also a wide selection of garments designed for tackling long journeys in any weather condition.

In addition to the V2 and V2 S models, the Multistrada family comprises the Multistrada V4, V4 S, V4 Pikes Peak and the latest addition V4 Rally. 2023 is a special year for the entire range: the Multistrada family is in fact 20 years old. Since the first model in 2003, more than 100,000 motorcycles have come out of Borgo Panigale to accompany travellers on their exciting adventures around the world. A range capable of leaving its mark on Ducati’s history, opening new paths and introducing innovative technologies that have helped to raise standards throughout the motorcycling world.

4 Ever Ducati, the 4-year warranty offered by Ducati to all enthusiasts, is valid on the entire Multistrada range, adding 24 months of coverage to the conventional warranty, with no mileage limit.

The Multistrada V2 S is available from £15,395, and is also in a depowered 35 kW version for A2 license holders, an opportunity not to be missed for all young motorcyclists ready to hop on the bike. The Thrilling Black & Street Grey livery will be available in UK Ducati dealerships from July 2023.

