Ride 2024 GASGAS Dirt Bikes at The All-New Spice It Up Festival

GASGAS is beyond stoked to announce the running of our first ever Spice It Up Festival! A riding event that’ll turn up the heat like never before, those who attend will be the first in the world to ride our all-new, 2024 motocross and enduro bikes. And the best part is… you’re invited! That’s right, this is your exclusive invitation to join GASGAS in Italy on July 29 for an epic day of riding, good times, food, music, and when the dust has settled, a few cold beers with new friends. Oh yeah, it’s also absolutely free to attend!

GASGAS is coming in hot for 2024 with an awesome range of all-new motocross and enduro bikes. They’re going to be very, very red (you know that’s never, ever gonna change) and they’re going to ensure a load more riders can get on the gas on the very best bikes.

With the Spice It Up Festival we’re also going all in to bring together the dirt bike community. To do that we’re heading to Italy, bringing a truck load of dirt bikes, and inviting riders just like you. The idea is simple – have fun, ride bikes, and let a ton of riders enjoy our new MC and EC models at the Crossodromo La Trogna circuit in central Italy.

This spectacular hillside venue was chosen because it has it all. Beyond the stunning location, there’s a super-sick moto track with plenty of nice floaty jumps where you can get on the gas on our motocross bikes under the summer sun. But not only that, there’s plenty of woodland with an abundance of epic trails where the enduro models will come into their own. All you need to do to get in on the action is register online to confirm your place then rock up and ride.

Our new generation motocross and enduro models are red hot when it comes to high performance dirt bikes. As you well know, variety is the spice of life, which is why we offer 14 models to make sure we have a bike to suit each and every rider. We’re stoked on all our new models and we know you’re going to love riding each and every one of them.

At the end of what will be an incredible day of moto and enduro riding, there’s going to be an afterparty! A super-chilled get together where everyone can reflect on what’s guaranteed to be a memorable day. As the Spice It Up Festival takes place on a Saturday, we’re inviting, welcoming, and encouraging people to make a weekend of it. Stay at the track the night before and the night after and have yourself a nice little weekend break before heading home on Sunday.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to gasgas.com now and register to secure your place. It’s gonna be epic, we can’t wait to see you there!RIDE 2024 GASGAS DIRT BIKES AT THE ALL-NEW SPICE IT UP FESTIVAL!

