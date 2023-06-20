Kawasaki KX Brand Celebrates 50th Anniversary

50 YEARS OF DIRT DOMINATION

Making its motocross racing debut in 1973, the Kawasaki KX motocross lineup has served as the bike that builds champions for many of the sport’s brightest stars. This year, the Kawasaki KX lineup celebrates 50 years of dirt domination.

Over the past 50 years, Kawasaki KX motorcycles have dominated at the pinnacle of off-road racing, collecting multiple World MX and WMX titles, plus in the U.S. boosting an industry-leading 63 combined AMA motocross and supercross championships as well as 720 victories in AMA professional racing. Kawasaki’s impressive list of Champions includes all-time greats such as Stefan Everts, Sebastian Tortelli, Mickael Maschio, Christophe Pourcel, and Courtney Duncan for WMX as well as Jeff Ward, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Ryan Villopoto and Eli Tomac.

The development of the revolutionary technology for the KX lineup has remained constant throughout the years in Kawasaki’s pursuit of victory. These technological advancements include the Uni-Trak rear suspension in 1979, disc brakes in 1980, and the perimeter frame in 1989. Recent innovations include the DFI system with dual injectors and launch control mode in 2012, but in 2019, Kawasaki engineers took the KX brand a step further by introducing both electric start and a hydraulic clutch to an already impressive list of features found on its flagship KX450. Today, the KX250 and KX450 remain poised to continue their industry-leading charge and have adopted FIM World Superbike-derived technology from the Kawasaki Racing Team efforts such as the finger follower valve train, ensuring KX riders have the power needed to get to the checkered flag first.

Throughout the world, Lime Green continues to be recognized as the colour of Kawasaki, and for over 50 years, KX machines have proudly worn this colour that has served as the colour of victory.

To celebrate this milestone, Kawasaki will be sharing historical content throughout this year featuring some of the greatest technological innovations, racing moments and other memories from the past 50 years.

