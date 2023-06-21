Disney and Vespa

Two iconic brands meet in a limited edition collaboration that celebrates a very special anniversary: Vespa presents Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa.

The two brands have always been in the zeitgeist thanks to an iconography made up of unmistakable shapes and colours, with Vespa valuing freedom and fun, shared with Disney’s values of storytelling and escapism this makes for the perfect collaboration. The über-famous scooter recently became the very materialization of dreams in the fantastic adventures of Luca, Disney and Pixar’s animation masterpiece.

Today these two timeless icons come together on a special project for Disney100, with Vespa paying homage to this anniversary through a global collaboration of the two unique brands with a Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa.

Vespa is more than just way of transportation, it is a way of life: the extension of a rider’s personality, of their history and journey. A wonderful travel companion that, in this special edition, sets the imagination free and encourages us to dream big.

Michele Colaninno, Chief Executive of global strategy, product, marketing, and innovation of the Piaggio Group, commented on this collaboration as follows: “Dreams allow us to look to the future with optimism, even in complex times such as these. A timeless icon like Vespa could not fail to celebrate, on this very special occasion of Disney’s 100th Anniversary, an equally everlasting icon like Mickey Mouse, with a tribute to creativity, imagination, light-heartedness, and fun – the very values that have always anchored Vespa. Today, as then. This collaboration between Vespa and Disney represents the celebration of two historic companies that have a common dream: to allow everyone to express their imagination freely.”

Claire Terry, Senior Vice President, Disney Consumer Products, Games & Publishing EMEA said, “Just like Mickey Mouse, Vespa is a cultural icon, evoking a sense of fun and adventure and together they form a wonderful combination, truly extending our timeless storytelling. We are incredibly excited to bring this version of the iconic scooter to our fans in our centenary year and bringing all of Mickey’s charm and personality to road trips wherever people want to go!”

For this collaboration, the Vespa Primavera 50cc, 125cc and 150cc are coloured black, red, white and yellow: the same hues that have characterised Walt Disney’s most famous mouse for decades. The yellow wheels are reminiscent of Mickey Mouse’s shoes, while the black mirrors recall his unmistakable round ears. A graphic pattern outlining the character’ silhouette decorates both sides of the scooter as well as the front. Finally Mickey Mouse’s signature could not be missed, featured on both the saddle and the front shell.

Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa comes with a matching helmet in the same stunning colours.

