Classic Suzukis at Ardingly Summer Bike Show

A pair of ex-Barry Sheene race bikes are among many exhibits at the Ardingly Summer Show on Sunday 30th July.

Both machines are from the 1973 season, when Barry Sheene won the newly introduced Formula 750 European Championship. The tubular-framed Seeley Suzuki TR500 was one of his most successful motorcycles, also carrying him to the Shell Sport Championship, King of Brands and MCN Man of the Year.

The other race bike is a Seeley TR500 1973 Monococque – the only original of this type ridden by Sheene.

Also confirmed for the show is a Suzuki TR750 XR11, raced in the 1975 Transatlantic Trophy by Stan Woods, who was the only British rider to achieve first place that year, (at the Oulton Park leg).

There is no age restriction on machines entered for display at the July Ardingly Show, but post-1994 motorcycles are expected to be of interest. Motorcycles can be submitted free of charge using an online form on the Elk Promotions website and owners of display bikes also get into the event for free.

The main bike show is held in the large Jubilee Hall, alongside club stands and selected traders. Bike jumblers and traders, tons of classic motorcycles, new and used spares, clothing and accessories are spread across five halls around the showground. Refreshments are available from a variety of carefully chosen food stalls.

The South of England Showground can be found at Ardingly, near Gatwick, RH17 6TL – eight miles from M23 junction 10, and clearly sign-posted.

Gates open to the public from 10 am. Ticket prices have been frozen at the 2022 rate, at just £7 for adults. Accompanied children under 16 get in for free, parking is free and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

EarlyBird Admission from 8:00–8:45 am is available for £10. Tickets are available online or visitors can pay by card or cash at the gate.

To find out more visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk