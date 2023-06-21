Piaggio launches upgraded version of Piaggio 1 e-scooter

Piaggio 1, the e-scooter for urban mobility from Piaggio, is now available in an upgraded version, with higher performance and the goal of ensuring increasingly even quicker commuting, always in complete safety and maximum ease of riding.

Thanks to the changes made on the Power Unit, the electric motor fitted on Piaggio 1, built into the rear wheel, it is now able to provide greater power, which translates into a quicker ride, still maintaining its qualities of simplicity and ease of riding, even in city traffic characterised by frequent stops and starts, and with more get-up-and-go on hills.

In the moped version, so with speed limited to 45 km/h, Piaggio 1 can now count on almost twice the peak power, equal to 2.2 kW. The result is a significant increase on the acceleration front, which is now 14% better.

In this new version, Piaggio 1 combines the winning features of the most modern electric scooters, created to move around in the city centre in complete freedom with agility, light weight and practicality, even in maintenance, without sacrificing performance comparable to that of combustion engine scooters.

In the tradition of the top European scooter manufacturer, Piaggio 1 means, first and foremost, safety, thanks to a solid chassis architecture, and a vocation to ease of riding, but also an attractive design, comfort, and a high level of rideability, as well as a plethora of technological equipment which includes digital and colour instrumentation, full LED lighting, and a keyless system. Piaggio 1 is also the only e-scooter in its class with a spacious storage compartment under the saddle, capable of holding a full jet helmet.

Piaggio 1 is available in a dual colour range: Forever Grey, Forever White and Forever Black are the three more sombre colour schemes which highlight its essential and clean design, whereas Sunshine Mix, Arctic Mix, and the new Flame Mix are three two-tone liveries that bring out its young and fresh soul.

The battery is located under the seat, easily extractable in just a few seconds and portable so that it can be easily charged at home or in the office. Piaggio 1 is available at the price of £2,700 OTR.

Piaggio 1

Speed 45 km/h, range up to 55 km in ECO

