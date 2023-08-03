Pol gets the green light for MotoGP British Grand Prix return

GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 will at last welcome back their ‘captain’ as former world champ and multiple MotoGP podium finisher, Pol Espargaro, passed a compulsory fitness test today at Silverstone and will take part in the British Grand Prix – round nine of the series – this weekend.

The MotoGP star is feeling fit and strong and is ready to return to the saddle of the GASGAS RC16 for the first time in competition since the season-opening round in Portugal during March. Pol made decent progress in his recovery from a back injury and is now eager to re-join the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 pitbox and his crew. #44 easily sailed through the medical checks at the historic British circuit that is one of the longest and fastest on the calendar and is pumped to tackle his first MotoGP Sprint on Saturday and Grand Prix dispute ‘in red’ on Sunday.

Pol’s presence and his competitive experience is sure to spread to rookie teammate Augusto Fernandez who has been learning and impressing at the ‘deep end’ of MotoGP racing so far. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 will field their original rider roster for just the second time this year when Free Practice gets underway on Friday morning.

Pol Espargaro #44: “Finally! I’m really happy the day has arrived when I can get back in the paddock, see my team and get back on the bike. I’ve missed this part of my life a lot. I know it will not be easy this weekend, in fact, it will be like starting the pre-season again. I will have to listen to my body, understand the new bike and also get familiar with the format this year. I really want to thank everyone at the Pierer Mobility Group and all those who have been behind me and supporting me.”