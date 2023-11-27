“Remain dry and stylish with the OXFORD HOLBORN: a waterproof textile jacket, in stock now!”
The Holborn is a classically styled jacket with hidden technology providing modern levels of safety and weather protection without compromising its high street fit and comfort.
- CE – A
- Quilted shoulders & elbows
- Water-resistant construction
RRP £199.99
Features
PROTECTION
- CE A Certified (EN 17092-4:2020)
- Level 1 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
- Back protector pocket
- Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
- Reflective piping at the front and rear shoulder seams for night-time visibility
CLIMATE CONTROL
- Waterproof fixed membrane – 5,000mm waterproof rating, 4,000/m2/24hrs breathability rating
FABRIC & CONSTRUCTION
- Dry waxed cotton outer shell
- Classic plaid cotton lining
- Soft touch twill collar and cuff lining for comfort
- Under placket helps prevent wind and rain ingress at the centre front
- Zip guard placket protects paintwork
