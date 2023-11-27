“Remain dry and stylish with the OXFORD HOLBORN: a waterproof textile jacket, in stock now!”

The Holborn is a classically styled jacket with hidden technology providing modern levels of safety and weather protection without compromising its high street fit and comfort.

CE – A

Quilted shoulders & elbows

Water-resistant construction

RRP £199.99

Features

PROTECTION

CE A Certified (EN 17092-4:2020)

Level 1 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)

Back protector pocket

Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Reflective piping at the front and rear shoulder seams for night-time visibility

CLIMATE CONTROL

Waterproof fixed membrane – 5,000mm waterproof rating, 4,000/m2/24hrs breathability rating

FABRIC & CONSTRUCTION

Dry waxed cotton outer shell

Classic plaid cotton lining

Soft touch twill collar and cuff lining for comfort

Under placket helps prevent wind and rain ingress at the centre front

Zip guard placket protects paintwork

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/