Remain dry and stylish with the Oxford Holborn

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

“Remain dry and stylish with the OXFORD HOLBORN: a waterproof textile jacket, in stock now!”

The Holborn is a classically styled jacket with hidden technology providing modern levels of safety and weather protection without compromising its high street fit and comfort.

  • CE – A
  • Quilted shoulders & elbows
  • Water-resistant construction

RRP £199.99

Remain Dry And Stylish With The Oxford HolbornFeatures

PROTECTION

  • CE A Certified (EN 17092-4:2020)
  • Level 1 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
  • Back protector pocket
  • Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
  • Reflective piping at the front and rear shoulder seams for night-time visibility

CLIMATE CONTROL

  • Waterproof fixed membrane – 5,000mm waterproof rating, 4,000/m2/24hrs breathability rating

FABRIC & CONSTRUCTION

  • Dry waxed cotton outer shell
  • Classic plaid cotton lining
  • Soft touch twill collar and cuff lining for comfort
  • Under placket helps prevent wind and rain ingress at the centre front
  • Zip guard placket protects paintwork

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/

HRC sign Luca Marini

