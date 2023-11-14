Richa’s Christmas Gift Guide

Whether you’re looking for a present for a motorcyclist in your life or to simply treat yourself, then why not consider the gift of ‘keeping warm on two wheels’…

Under £220

Richa’s new Inferno heated motorcycle gloves feature ‘active heating’ from the Gerbing Xtreme Microwire system and have heating elements throughout the entire glove, meaning riders’ hands will be kept toasty. Riders can choose from three levels using a button on the glove – a status light shows the chosen mode at a glance.

Packed with several features designed to keep out draughts and raindrops including a long cuff, an AquaShell LTZ waterproof and breathable membrane and a Cordura 600D textile outer. There’s also a tri-fleece lining, D3O® knuckle protectors, a wrist closure and a drawstring around the cuff.

They come as standard with a motorcycle battery connector kit, a battery kit can be purchased separately.

Available in sizes S-4XL, the Richa Inferno heated gloves have an RRP of £219.99 and are in stock with authorised Richa dealerships now.

Under £70

Everyone loves pants or socks for Christmas, so why not elevate your gift game and give thermals?!

Both Richa’s all-season underpants and long-sleeved undershirt are made from the same bacteriostatic, fast-drying material with maximum breathability and thermal regulation properties. Priced from £64.99 for the underpants and £69.99 for the top, both are available in sizes S-4XL.

If it’s more protection from the rain that they’re looking for, then check out the Typhoon one-piece rainsuit. Available in a choice of Black and Black/Fluro Yellow with an RRP of £64.99, the all-in-one keeps riders dry and able to focus on the road ahead. It features a robust front zip with a storm flap which secures using velcro as well as expandable ankles so it can be put on without the need to remove boots. There are strategically placed hi-visibility tape and an integrated storage bag for when it’s not in use.

Under £30

Waterproof and breathable, Richa’s Probe gloves, are made from a softshell textile with elasticated knuckles and finger panels. They have an elasticated wrist and a drawstring cuff closure for a secure fit. With an RRP of just £29.99, they’re a great stocking filler!