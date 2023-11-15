Pressure off: Acosta unleashed, Aldeguer on the march

After Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) wrapped up the 2023 title with a podium in Malaysia, the pressure is now off as Moto2™ rolls into Qatar.

Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) comes into Round 19 knowing he’s been unbeatable in the last two outings, and was also fastest in Phillip Island before the rain, so can Acosta and co. stop the young Spaniard’s late-season charge from continuing at Lusail?

Acosta and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) might be uncatchable in the overall standings, but the bronze medal pursuit is bubbling up nicely. 30.5 points split third place Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) to sixth place Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), with in-form star Aldeguer rapidly staking his claim to be top three in the title chase. 21 is the gap between the #54 and Dixon with two to play.

A repeat of his Qatar podium in 2022 will do just nicely for Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) if he has anything to say about that P3 accolade, but it’s that first Moto2™ win the Spaniard craves. Can that come in Qatar or Valencia? Tune into the Moto2™ race at 18:15 local time (GMT+3) to find out!

