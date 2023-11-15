MOTOREX updates and restructures its Moto Line Chain Care products

Langenthal – Cleaning, care, lubrication: The Swiss care product and lubricant specialist is now adopting the tried-and-tested three-step approach familiar from its successful BIKE LINE range in its MOTO LINE product portfolio.

The two existing steps, CLEAN and CARE, are being supplemented by a third: LUBE. MOTOREX is also updating the product design with a focus on improving clarity. Other highlights include the two chain sprays CHAINLUBE ROAD and CHAINLUBE RACING that now feature an optimised formulation.

Greater clarity to make it easier to find the desired product: MOTOREX has updated and restructured its range of motorcycle cleaning and care products. Analogous to the way the BIKE LINE portfolio for bicycles is structured, the MOTO LINE range is now divided into three steps too: 1. CLEAN, 2. CARE and – recently added – 3. LUBE. The cleaning, care and lubrication products for motorised two-wheelers now sport a completely revamped design as well. Not only have the labels been given a fresh new look; a so-called performance box on the back of the pack provides a clear and concise summary of the product’s specific features and benefits. The prominently placed numbers 1, 2 or 3 indicate at a glance which category the product belongs to.

In addition, the CHAINLUBE ROAD and CHAINLUBE RACING chain care sprays now feature an improved basic formula. The result is even better creep properties and optimised sling-off behaviour. The benefits of both CHAINLUBE variants have recently been demonstrated in extensive field testing. The popular online platform 1000ps.com invited their readers to apply as testers. Ten each were selected by the editorial team to test the new MOTOREX CHAINLUBE variants over a period of 2.5 months of intensive use in everyday road traffic or on the racetrack.

More about MOTOREX MOTO LINE.