Bluroc Hero 50 EFI Hits UK

The new scrambler has just landed in the UK, offering a unique high-specification combined with rugged scrambler styling.
BLUROC has taken its little Hero to the next level, making it easy and fun to ride every day. Electronic fuel injection makes it smooth to ride, maximises fuel economy and provides a worry-free start, whatever the weather.
Equipped with a unique in its class 4-stroke, single-cylinder, twin-overhead camshaft engine, the Hero 50 EFI has all the new assets needed to become the benchmark for 50cc motorcycles with gearboxes.
Available in matt grey and black/orange, the Hero 50 EFI comes with a two-year warranty.
RRP – £2799 inc VAT.
Available now from Bluroc dealers nationwide.
UK Distributor: HDM Trading
Contact: [email protected]
Tel: 01507 499 107
For further information and dealership details visit www.blurocmotorcycles.com
Bluroc Hero 50 EFI Specification:
Motor – Single cylinder air-cooled, Twin Cam, 4 valve, 4 stroke
Capacity – 50cc
Power – 3,2 kW
Fuel system – EFI
Ignition – ECU
Start – Electric
Transmission – 5 gears. Manual clutch
Front suspension – Upside down fork
Rear suspension – Mono Shock
Front brake – Single hydraulic disc. 275 mm
Rear brake – Single hydraulic disc. 210 mm
Front tyre – 4.10×18
Rear tyre – 4.60×17
Dimensions (L x W x H) – 2020 x 865 x 1150 mm
Seat height – 860 to 910 mm
Wheelbase – 1385 mm
Empty weight 110 kg
Fuel tank capacity – 14 L
Warranty – 2 years
Colours – Flame Orange – Black or Titanium