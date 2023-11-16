Bluroc Hero 50 EFI Hits UK

The new scrambler has just landed in the UK, offering a unique high-specification combined with rugged scrambler styling.

BLUROC has taken its little Hero to the next level, making it easy and fun to ride every day. Electronic fuel injection makes it smooth to ride, maximises fuel economy and provides a worry-free start, whatever the weather.

Equipped with a unique in its class 4-stroke, single-cylinder, twin-overhead camshaft engine, the Hero 50 EFI has all the new assets needed to become the benchmark for 50cc motorcycles with gearboxes.

Available in matt grey and black/orange, the Hero 50 EFI comes with a two-year warranty.

RRP – £2799 inc VAT.

Available now from Bluroc dealers nationwide.

UK Distributor: HDM Trading

Contact: [email protected]

Tel: 01507 499 107

For further information and dealership details visit www.blurocmotorcycles.com

Bluroc Hero 50 EFI Specification:

Motor – Single cylinder air-cooled, Twin Cam, 4 valve, 4 stroke

Capacity – 50cc

Power – 3,2 kW

Fuel system – EFI

Ignition – ECU

Start – Electric

Transmission – 5 gears. Manual clutch

Front suspension – Upside down fork

Rear suspension – Mono Shock

Front brake – Single hydraulic disc. 275 mm

Rear brake – Single hydraulic disc. 210 mm

Front tyre – 4.10×18

Rear tyre – 4.60×17

Dimensions (L x W x H) – 2020 x 865 x 1150 mm

Seat height – 860 to 910 mm

Wheelbase – 1385 mm

Empty weight 110 kg

Fuel tank capacity – 14 L

Warranty – 2 years

Colours – Flame Orange – Black or Titanium