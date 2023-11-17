New Suzuki GSX-8R pricing announced

Fresh from its reveal at Eicma in Milan, Italy, earlier this month, Suzuki has announced UK pricing of the new GSX-8R: the new middleweight sportsbike will come with an OTR price of £8,899 when it arrives in dealerships in February. Fresh from its reveal at Eicma in Milan, Italy, earlier this month, Suzuki has announced UK pricing of the new GSX-8R: the new middleweight sportsbike will come with an OTR price of £8,899 when it arrives in dealerships in February.

The GSX-8R uses Suzuki’s new 776cc parallel twin engine, with its 270° crankshaft providing a V-twin-esque feel and soundtrack. Thanks to its long stroke design it produces an abundance of torque throughout the rev range, peaking at 78 Nm at 6800rpm. Peak power is 82.9PS at 8,500rpm.

While the main chassis is shared with the GSX-8S, suspension comes from Showa, and there are lower handlebars to provide a sportier riding position, with riders tucked behind the new, GSX-R-inspired full fairing.

As standard there is a bi-directional quickshifter, three power modes and three selectable traction control modes, with all information displayed via a 5” colour TFT screen.

