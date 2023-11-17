Masia maintains momentum ahead of match point

Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) has shown superb speed on the opening day of the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar. The Spaniard topped the timesheets with his 2:06.794 seeing him sit half a second clear of the rest of the field, and over a second quicker than his closest title rival Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP).

Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) found form in Practice 2 and was the closest to Masia in second, and despite a late-session trip to the gravel trap, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) rounded out the top three on his first-ever visit to the Lusail International Circuit.

Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) missed out on the top three by 0.009s as he took P4. Next up behind the Spaniard was Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) who rounded out the top five ahead of Xavier Artigas (CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP) and David Alonso (Gaviota ASGAS Aspar Team), the latter taking an early-session tumble.

Sasaki had a tougher Friday in Qatar and has work to do to on Saturday. The Japanese rider managed to salvage P8, as Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) completed Friday’s lightweight class top 10.

Moto3™ action continues on Saturday, make sure not to miss any of the action with Practice 3 at 14:30 local time (GMT +3) and qualifying at 17:50 (GMT +3). Can Masia set himself up to face match point from pole?

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com