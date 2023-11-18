2024 Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki livery unveiled at Motorcycle Live!

The official Kawasaki British Superbike team, Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki,unveiled their 2024 livery today on the opening day of Motorcycle Live. Riders Jason O’Halloran and Max Cook were present in front of a large crowd on the Kawasaki stand.

2024 will be the first time that Australian rider O’Halloran will ride for Kawasaki, but the 26-time British Superbike race winner has already got his first taste of the Ninja ZX-10RR at a positive shakedown test last month. Joining the experienced Aussie will be Cook, who remains with the team following an impressive debut Superbike season in 2023.

The team welcome new title sponsor Completely Motorbikes for 2024, alongside AJN Steelstock, with both brands featuring prominently on the FS-3 Racing prepared Kawasaki. The team have continued with the popular retro-inspired livery for next year, mirroring the special Ninja 40th anniversary edition of the road-going Ninja ZX-10R, which will be available from Kawasaki dealers from January.

Nigel Snook, Team Owner of Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki:

“We’re really pleased with the look of our 2024 livery, especially as it carries the logos of our new-for-2024 main sponsors. We announced at the final round at Brands Hatch that Completely Motorbikes is taking up the position as our title sponsor, and we’re delighted that AJN Steelstock has now joined us as well, building on their relationship with Jason O’Halloran. The heart of our design is the retro style that was so well received this year and now reflects Kawasaki’s 40th-anniversary special paintwork.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“The retro scheme has always gone down incredibly well with race fans, so that, combined with the fact customers can now purchase a ZX-10R in similar colours, meant it made sense to continue with this theme for 2024. It’s a stunning look and one that stands out incredibly well on track, and we can’t wait for it to do so once again in 2024, hopefully at the front of the pack!”