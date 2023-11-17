Aldeguer takes lap record in demolition job on Day 1

Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) is the rider to beat after the opening day of the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar.

The Boscosuro rider’s 1:58.059, a new all-time lap record, came in the late stages of Practice 2 to deny Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) Day 1 honours by 0.104s. Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) enjoyed a positive Friday too, rounding out the top three.

Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) made a big improvement in P2 to move up to fourth place ahead of Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) who lit up the timing screens to eventually finish in 5th. Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp) was looking very strong in P1 as he took well to the Lusail International Circuit, and the Spaniard finished the day in P6 ahead of Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia).

It was a quiet day for Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who, despite looking there or thereabouts in Practice 1, could only manage 8th place overall on the combined timings. The World Champion finished just ahead of Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), the latter rounding out the top 10.

Moto2™ will be back in action on Saturday for Practice 3 at 14:15 and qualifying at 18:45 local (GMT +3), make sure to come back for more!

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com