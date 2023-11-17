Get a warm feeling this winter with complimentary heated grips from Suzuki

Search
Frank Duggan
Get A Warm Feeling This Winter With Complimentary Heated Grips From SuzukiGet a warm feeling from Suzuki this winter, with complimentary heated grips available on a number of models including the newly-announced GSX-S1000GX – which begins arriving in dealerships in December.

The offer covers purchase and fitment of the heated grips, and is available on the GSX-S1000GT and GT+, GSX-S1000, GSX-S950, Katana, and the new GSX-S1000GX. It also extends to both the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE, the new V-Strom 800RE and V-Strom 800DE, and all luggage-equipped Tour iterations of the V-Strom range. The Hayabusa and the award-winning GSX-8S are also included.

Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, Jonathan Martin, said, “While everyone loves dry roads and warm asphalt, riding through winter can be equally rewarding, or, for some, necessary. We want to make it better for those riders by making it easier for them to keep their hands toasty in the colder weather.”

Suzuki’s genuine heated grips provide 360° heat with three available heat settings to choose from.

They're available for free on all qualifying models registered by 31 January, 2024.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

Pre-Order Issue 9 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Pre-Order Issue 9 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

